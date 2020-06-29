347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2

Amenities

This upper-level duplex unit is in the heart of NE nearby local favorite spots such as Stanley's, Grumpy's, Jax Cafe, and many more. It has 1 large bedroom, a den (could be bedroom #2), 1 bathroom, 670 square feet, and in-unit laundry! Street parking. Available now for move-in.



Landlord pays water, sewer and trash utilities. Tenants responsible for gas and electric utilities.



Security deposit of $1,095 and first month's rent due before move-in.



Contact Jack at 612-499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to set up a showing today!