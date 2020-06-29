All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:51 PM

347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2

347 Northeast 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

347 Northeast 24th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Holland

Amenities

on-site laundry
range
oven
refrigerator
This upper-level duplex unit is in the heart of NE nearby local favorite spots such as Stanley's, Grumpy's, Jax Cafe, and many more. It has 1 large bedroom, a den (could be bedroom #2), 1 bathroom, 670 square feet, and in-unit laundry! Street parking. Available now for move-in.

Landlord pays water, sewer and trash utilities. Tenants responsible for gas and electric utilities.

Security deposit of $1,095 and first month's rent due before move-in.

Contact Jack at 612-499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to set up a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 have any available units?
347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 have?
Some of 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 offer parking?
No, 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 have a pool?
No, 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 have accessible units?
No, 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

