347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available September 1st.



This main-level duplex unit is in the heart of NE nearby local favorite spots such as Stanley's, Grumpy's, Jax Cafe, and many more. It has 1 bedroom plus den, 1 bathroom, in-unit laundry, and 670 square feet. Includes 1 parking space in the driveway.



Landlord pays water, sewer and trash utilities. Tenants responsible for gas and electric utilities.



Security deposit of $1,150 and first month's rent due before move-in.



Contact Jack at 612-499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to set up a showing today!