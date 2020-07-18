All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1

347 Northeast 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Holland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

347 Northeast 24th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Holland

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available September 1st.

This main-level duplex unit is in the heart of NE nearby local favorite spots such as Stanley's, Grumpy's, Jax Cafe, and many more. It has 1 bedroom plus den, 1 bathroom, in-unit laundry, and 670 square feet. Includes 1 parking space in the driveway.

Landlord pays water, sewer and trash utilities. Tenants responsible for gas and electric utilities.

Security deposit of $1,150 and first month's rent due before move-in.

Contact Jack at 612-499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to set up a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 have any available units?
347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 offers parking.
Does 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 347 24th Avenue Northeast - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Marbella on Dean
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Loring ParkWhittierMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University