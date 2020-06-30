All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 16 2019 at 4:23 AM

3446 Pleasant Ave

3446 Pleasant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3446 Pleasant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ac396ef035 ---- Pet friendly, corner unit in convenient & sought-after Uptown, Minneapolis! This amazing unit has a wide open space, open floor plan, and gleaming hardwood floors. Recently renovated kitchen with granite/stainless/maple. Off-street parking; newer roof & windows; solid association; wifi included. All utilities include except electric. Comes with reserved parking spot, storage and professionally managed. Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 No late payments within the last 5 yrs Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month's rent Max tenants=2 Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal Owner pays: Assoc dues-gas/water/sewer/trash/internet/snow/lawn Tenant pays: Electric/any optional utility 1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/ac396ef035

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3446 Pleasant Ave have any available units?
3446 Pleasant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3446 Pleasant Ave have?
Some of 3446 Pleasant Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3446 Pleasant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3446 Pleasant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 Pleasant Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3446 Pleasant Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3446 Pleasant Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3446 Pleasant Ave offers parking.
Does 3446 Pleasant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3446 Pleasant Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 Pleasant Ave have a pool?
No, 3446 Pleasant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3446 Pleasant Ave have accessible units?
No, 3446 Pleasant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 Pleasant Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3446 Pleasant Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

