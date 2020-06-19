3445 Fremont Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this one of a kind south Minneapolis home, just steps from Uptown, restaurants and nightlife and Lake Bde Maka Ska (Calhoun).



Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with a new oversized two car garage. Home features a gourmet kitchen - marble travertine backsplash, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen. Living and dining room areas have restored built-in cabinets, and a fireplace for charming period details. Upstairs has 3 generously sized bedrooms with full closets, renovated bathroom, and an enclosed porch. Lower level basement is an additional living space, another bathroom, laundry, and tons of storage. Private backyard with brick patio.



Available April 1st! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, no pets allowed.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $7,800. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.