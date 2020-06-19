All apartments in Minneapolis
3445 Fremont Ave S
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

3445 Fremont Ave S

3445 Fremont Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3445 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this one of a kind south Minneapolis home, just steps from Uptown, restaurants and nightlife and Lake Bde Maka Ska (Calhoun).

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with a new oversized two car garage. Home features a gourmet kitchen - marble travertine backsplash, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen. Living and dining room areas have restored built-in cabinets, and a fireplace for charming period details. Upstairs has 3 generously sized bedrooms with full closets, renovated bathroom, and an enclosed porch. Lower level basement is an additional living space, another bathroom, laundry, and tons of storage. Private backyard with brick patio.

Available April 1st! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $7,800. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 Fremont Ave S have any available units?
3445 Fremont Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3445 Fremont Ave S have?
Some of 3445 Fremont Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 Fremont Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Fremont Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Fremont Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3445 Fremont Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3445 Fremont Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3445 Fremont Ave S offers parking.
Does 3445 Fremont Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3445 Fremont Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Fremont Ave S have a pool?
No, 3445 Fremont Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3445 Fremont Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3445 Fremont Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Fremont Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3445 Fremont Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

