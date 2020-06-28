All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3345 N 6th St
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:44 AM

3345 N 6th St

3345 North 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3345 North 6th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55412
McKinley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2BR + Den Single Family Home with Huge Yard and Large Deck in the back. Off street parking, Fresh paint, Refinished Hardwood Floors and original woodwork throughout. Laundry hookups and basement with plenty of storage.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3345 N 6th St have any available units?
3345 N 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3345 N 6th St have?
Some of 3345 N 6th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3345 N 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
3345 N 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3345 N 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 3345 N 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3345 N 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 3345 N 6th St offers parking.
Does 3345 N 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3345 N 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3345 N 6th St have a pool?
No, 3345 N 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 3345 N 6th St have accessible units?
No, 3345 N 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3345 N 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3345 N 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
