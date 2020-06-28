3345 N 6th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

2BR + Den Single Family Home with Huge Yard and Large Deck in the back. Off street parking, Fresh paint, Refinished Hardwood Floors and original woodwork throughout. Laundry hookups and basement with plenty of storage.



Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.



We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.