All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3336 16th Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3336 16th Avenue S
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:37 PM

3336 16th Avenue S

3336 16th Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3336 16th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
yoga
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
yoga
2 story 1272sf gem in Powderhorn. Remodeled ktchn: Granite counters, maple cabinets, refinished hrdwd flrs, lighting & stove. Full bth remodel: new shower, tile flrs, vanity & lighting. New lighting thru-out. Refinished flrs & new carpet in upstairs family rm and master bedrm. 1 mile to Greenway, 3 miles to Mpls. Bike commute to work. Quiet long term tenants: 35, 16 & 6 years. Area offers cafes, yoga, & other activities. Looking for 2 tenants. Includes utilities (not cable or internet.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 16th Avenue S have any available units?
3336 16th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3336 16th Avenue S have?
Some of 3336 16th Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 16th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
3336 16th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 16th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 3336 16th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3336 16th Avenue S offer parking?
No, 3336 16th Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 3336 16th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 16th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 16th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 3336 16th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 3336 16th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 3336 16th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 16th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3336 16th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
City Limits
127 E 59th St
Minneapolis, MN 55419
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Lime
2904 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University