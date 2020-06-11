3336 16th Avenue S

Amenities

2 story 1272sf gem in Powderhorn. Remodeled ktchn: Granite counters, maple cabinets, refinished hrdwd flrs, lighting & stove. Full bth remodel: new shower, tile flrs, vanity & lighting. New lighting thru-out. Refinished flrs & new carpet in upstairs family rm and master bedrm. 1 mile to Greenway, 3 miles to Mpls. Bike commute to work. Quiet long term tenants: 35, 16 & 6 years. Area offers cafes, yoga, & other activities. Looking for 2 tenants. Includes utilities (not cable or internet.)