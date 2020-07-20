All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:46 AM

3325 Upton Ave N

3325 Upton Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Upton Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Cleveland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Extra space - loft BR with bonus room, big family room, basement storage, large yard. Recent updates.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Upton Ave N have any available units?
3325 Upton Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3325 Upton Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Upton Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Upton Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Upton Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3325 Upton Ave N offer parking?
No, 3325 Upton Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3325 Upton Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Upton Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Upton Ave N have a pool?
No, 3325 Upton Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Upton Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3325 Upton Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Upton Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Upton Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 Upton Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3325 Upton Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
