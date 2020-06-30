All apartments in Minneapolis
3324 Colfax Ave S
Last updated June 23 2020 at 10:25 AM

3324 Colfax Ave S

3324 Colfax Avenue South · (612) 405-2717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3324 Colfax Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2600 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 08/01/20 Nice 4 bed 2 bath in a great Uptown area! - Property Id: 306459

Up for rent is a nicely updated four bedroom two bathroom unit in the desirable Uptown Minneapolis area with close walking to restaurants, entertainment and Lakes. Updates include kitchen with granite counter-tops, fiber optic internet, non-coin laundry in building, central air conditioning/heat and private fenced in backyard. Also has one or two off street garage parking spots and plenty of street parking available. Move in on this unit is Aug 1st for a one year lease term.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306459
Property Id 306459

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5878852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 Colfax Ave S have any available units?
3324 Colfax Ave S has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 Colfax Ave S have?
Some of 3324 Colfax Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 Colfax Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3324 Colfax Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 Colfax Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3324 Colfax Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3324 Colfax Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3324 Colfax Ave S offers parking.
Does 3324 Colfax Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3324 Colfax Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 Colfax Ave S have a pool?
No, 3324 Colfax Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3324 Colfax Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3324 Colfax Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 Colfax Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3324 Colfax Ave S has units with dishwashers.
