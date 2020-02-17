Rent Calculator
3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4
3312 Pleasant Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Location
3312 Pleasant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing Lyn/Lake 2BR. COMPLETELY remodeled. New kitchen and bathroom. Granite countertops, New bathroom, Off street parking, on-site laundry. Awesome building with young professionals and students.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 have any available units?
3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 have?
Some of 3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 does offer parking.
Does 3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 have a pool?
No, 3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 have accessible units?
No, 3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 Pleasant Ave South - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
