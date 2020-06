Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This apartment located in the southwest corner of the building ... gets amazing sunlight with the many New Windows. Has a dining room And marble and porcelain tile in kitchen. Lots of closet space - two closets in the living room, one in the bedroom and LARGE walk-in closet with a smaller one inside it! Custom Art Decco murals in hallways - building located across street from YMCA.



Assigned off-street parking available.



Amenities: Hardwood Floors