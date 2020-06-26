All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:44 AM

3310 Nicollet Avenue

3310 Nicollet Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and sunlit south facing top floor unit with 15 ft ceilings and walls of windows. Bamboo floors, granite counters, stainless appliances and in unit laundry! Very quiet building and 1 underground parking space included. On bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Nicollet Avenue have any available units?
3310 Nicollet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 Nicollet Avenue have?
Some of 3310 Nicollet Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 Nicollet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Nicollet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Nicollet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3310 Nicollet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3310 Nicollet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3310 Nicollet Avenue offers parking.
Does 3310 Nicollet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3310 Nicollet Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Nicollet Avenue have a pool?
No, 3310 Nicollet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3310 Nicollet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3310 Nicollet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Nicollet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 Nicollet Avenue has units with dishwashers.

