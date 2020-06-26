3310 Nicollet Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and sunlit south facing top floor unit with 15 ft ceilings and walls of windows. Bamboo floors, granite counters, stainless appliances and in unit laundry! Very quiet building and 1 underground parking space included. On bus line.