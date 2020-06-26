Beautiful and sunlit south facing top floor unit with 15 ft ceilings and walls of windows. Bamboo floors, granite counters, stainless appliances and in unit laundry! Very quiet building and 1 underground parking space included. On bus line.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3310 Nicollet Avenue have any available units?
3310 Nicollet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.