Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:24 AM

3305 2nd ave s

3305 2nd Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

3305 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 bedroom house in South Minneapolis! - Location!! This is a huge 5 bedroom 2 bath Victorian house in South Minneapolis. Only 5min away from Uptown! Nightlife, restaurants, lakes, and bike trails are all so close!

This house has all the Victorian charm! It is a truly a one of a kind house. The outside features a Huge backyard and a wonderful wrap around porch. Inside this huge house you will find beautiful hand crafted wood work, tall ceilings, completely updated modern kitchen, stainless steel appliance, tiled bathrooms, and lots of windows (great for sunlight).

Set up a showing now - this won't last long

Elite Property Management LLC
7634452639

(RLNE4891129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 2nd ave s have any available units?
3305 2nd ave s doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 2nd ave s have?
Some of 3305 2nd ave s's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 2nd ave s currently offering any rent specials?
3305 2nd ave s is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 2nd ave s pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 2nd ave s is pet friendly.
Does 3305 2nd ave s offer parking?
No, 3305 2nd ave s does not offer parking.
Does 3305 2nd ave s have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 2nd ave s does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 2nd ave s have a pool?
No, 3305 2nd ave s does not have a pool.
Does 3305 2nd ave s have accessible units?
No, 3305 2nd ave s does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 2nd ave s have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 2nd ave s does not have units with dishwashers.
