All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3251 Garfield Ave South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3251 Garfield Ave South
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

3251 Garfield Ave South

3251 Garfield Avenue South · (612) 500-6223 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3251 Garfield Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3251 Garfield Ave South - Unit 301 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
new construction
tennis court
3251 Garfield Ave South - Unit 301 Available 09/01/20 FOR SHOWINGS PLEASE VISIT WWW.THESTEPPINGSTONEGROUP.COM - Managed by The Stepping Stone Group, this location sits just blocks from the LynLake intersection and keeps you within walking distance of the many bars and restaurants off of Lyndale Avenue and Lake Street. Spend your summer enjoying happy hour on the rooftop of LynLake Brewery or playing classic arcade games at the famous Up-Down bar.
Be the first to enjoy this newly constructed building which just finished its build in 2020 and is ready to provide an amazing experience to its first-ever renters! Being a 12-unit building made up of one bedroom apartments, neighbors will be able to get to know one another and develop a sense of community instead of simply being a stranger in a huge high rise. This building was designed for social interactions with a huge park and updated tennis courts across the street and an exclusive outside terrace with patio string lights to sit under with a beverage and friends or a good book.

This new apartment provides sleek and high-end finishes, with large windows and high ceilings throughout allowing for an abundance of bright and natural light. Stained concrete floors also span the space for a modern and industrial feel, and look incredible with whatever your personal apartment vibe is. All appliances are stainless steel and brand new, including a dishwasher, and we provide a private washer and dryer in each unit.

Additionally, this building provides an artistic bike rack storage on every floor so that you can safely store your bike(s) without cramming them into the corner of your private living space. If you are lucky enough to snag one of the four units on the first floor, you will also have access to your own private terrace and walkout door!

(RLNE5874920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 Garfield Ave South have any available units?
3251 Garfield Ave South has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 Garfield Ave South have?
Some of 3251 Garfield Ave South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 Garfield Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
3251 Garfield Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 Garfield Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3251 Garfield Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 3251 Garfield Ave South offer parking?
No, 3251 Garfield Ave South does not offer parking.
Does 3251 Garfield Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3251 Garfield Ave South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 Garfield Ave South have a pool?
No, 3251 Garfield Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 3251 Garfield Ave South have accessible units?
No, 3251 Garfield Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 Garfield Ave South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3251 Garfield Ave South has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3251 Garfield Ave South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Cameron North Loop
756 N 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Harlo
18 15th Street West
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Loring ParkWhittierMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity