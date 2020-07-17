Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage new construction tennis court

3251 Garfield Ave South - Unit 301 Available 09/01/20 FOR SHOWINGS PLEASE VISIT WWW.THESTEPPINGSTONEGROUP.COM - Managed by The Stepping Stone Group, this location sits just blocks from the LynLake intersection and keeps you within walking distance of the many bars and restaurants off of Lyndale Avenue and Lake Street. Spend your summer enjoying happy hour on the rooftop of LynLake Brewery or playing classic arcade games at the famous Up-Down bar.

Be the first to enjoy this newly constructed building which just finished its build in 2020 and is ready to provide an amazing experience to its first-ever renters! Being a 12-unit building made up of one bedroom apartments, neighbors will be able to get to know one another and develop a sense of community instead of simply being a stranger in a huge high rise. This building was designed for social interactions with a huge park and updated tennis courts across the street and an exclusive outside terrace with patio string lights to sit under with a beverage and friends or a good book.



This new apartment provides sleek and high-end finishes, with large windows and high ceilings throughout allowing for an abundance of bright and natural light. Stained concrete floors also span the space for a modern and industrial feel, and look incredible with whatever your personal apartment vibe is. All appliances are stainless steel and brand new, including a dishwasher, and we provide a private washer and dryer in each unit.



Additionally, this building provides an artistic bike rack storage on every floor so that you can safely store your bike(s) without cramming them into the corner of your private living space. If you are lucky enough to snag one of the four units on the first floor, you will also have access to your own private terrace and walkout door!



(RLNE5874920)