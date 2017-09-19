All apartments in Minneapolis
325 E 37th St
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

325 E 37th St

325 East 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

325 East 37th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Central

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
newly finished single family home - Make this home yours!
Nicely redone, comfortable, and easy to live in.

first please acknowledge that the following as they are requirements for renting with us:
-NO evictions and /or unlawful detainers.
-NO felonies within the last 10 years.
-NO misdemeanors within last 5 years.
-Verifiable Monthly income of 2.5 time the rent amount
-Credit score of 600 or above.

You would be responsible for water, trash,electric, heat, phone, cable, etc.
There is a $35.00 application fee per adult, for anyone 18+, as we do a background check, a credit check, and rental history check.
The deposit is the first month rent, which would hold the apartment for you until you move in, and then becomes your security deposit. You would need to make 2.5 times the monthly rent to income qualify.
Can you tell me a bit about yourself and those who all will be living with you? When are you looking to move in? Have you give your notice to where you are living now?

Please verify the above and be in touch if you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment or tour!

(RLNE5107839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 E 37th St have any available units?
325 E 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 325 E 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
325 E 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 E 37th St pet-friendly?
No, 325 E 37th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 325 E 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 325 E 37th St offers parking.
Does 325 E 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 E 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 E 37th St have a pool?
No, 325 E 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 325 E 37th St have accessible units?
No, 325 E 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 325 E 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 E 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 E 37th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 E 37th St does not have units with air conditioning.
