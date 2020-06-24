All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3249 2nd Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3249 2nd Ave S
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

3249 2nd Ave S

3249 2nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3249 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedroom 2 Bath South Minneapolis House! - Location!! This is a huge 5 bedroom 2 bath Victorian house in South Minneapolis. Only 5min away from Uptown! Nightlife, restaurants, lakes, and bike trails are all so close!

This house has all the Victorian charm! It is a truly a one of a kind house. The outside features a Huge backyard and a wonderful wrap around porch. Inside this huge house you will find Beautiful game crafted detailed wood work, tall ceilings, completely updated modern kitchen, stainless steel appliance, tiled bathrooms, and lots of windows (great for sunlight).

Email is the preferred/fastest method of communication, so reply directly to this post.

Elite Property Management LLC

(RLNE3554565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3249 2nd Ave S have any available units?
3249 2nd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3249 2nd Ave S have?
Some of 3249 2nd Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3249 2nd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3249 2nd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249 2nd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3249 2nd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3249 2nd Ave S offer parking?
No, 3249 2nd Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 3249 2nd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3249 2nd Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249 2nd Ave S have a pool?
No, 3249 2nd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3249 2nd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3249 2nd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3249 2nd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3249 2nd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University