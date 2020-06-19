3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common

Amenities
Commercial Space for your Business-Uptown!
Beautiful Commercial Space For Your Business in desirable-Uptown, Minneapolis. Great exposure for your business in an unbeatable location directly on Lyndale Ave. Flexible term lease options. The only utility you pay is electricity!
**1 Month Rent Free With 2 Year Lease Contract Signed** Don't miss this deal!
***Scammer Alert-Please beware of scammers! Do not give money to anyone until you have viewed the unit in person and signed the Lease***
Available for immediate occupancy
Must meet all the criteria before applying
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing
Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies within seven years of application date
No late payments within the last three years of application date
No evictions within three years of application date
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by owner=Gas, water, sewer, trash, lawn, snow-walkways
Utilities paid by tenant=Electricity, any optional utility