3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common

Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Commercial Space for your Business-Uptown!



Beautiful Commercial Space For Your Business in desirable-Uptown, Minneapolis. Great exposure for your business in an unbeatable location directly on Lyndale Ave. Flexible term lease options. The only utility you pay is electricity!



**1 Month Rent Free With 2 Year Lease Contract Signed** Don't miss this deal!



***Scammer Alert-Please beware of scammers! Do not give money to anyone until you have viewed the unit in person and signed the Lease***



Available for immediate occupancy

Must meet all the criteria before applying

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing

Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies within seven years of application date

No late payments within the last three years of application date

No evictions within three years of application date

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by owner=Gas, water, sewer, trash, lawn, snow-walkways

Utilities paid by tenant=Electricity, any optional utility