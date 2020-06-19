All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common

3244 Lyndale Avenue South · (320) 260-0236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3244 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Commercial Space for your Business-Uptown!

Beautiful Commercial Space For Your Business in desirable-Uptown, Minneapolis. Great exposure for your business in an unbeatable location directly on Lyndale Ave. Flexible term lease options. The only utility you pay is electricity!

**1 Month Rent Free With 2 Year Lease Contract Signed** Don't miss this deal!

***Scammer Alert-Please beware of scammers! Do not give money to anyone until you have viewed the unit in person and signed the Lease***

Available for immediate occupancy
Must meet all the criteria before applying 
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing
Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies within seven years of application date
No late payments within the last three years of application date
No evictions within three years of application date 
Security deposit is=1 month's rent 
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable   
Utilities paid by owner=Gas, water, sewer, trash, lawn, snow-walkways
Utilities paid by tenant=Electricity, any optional utility

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common have any available units?
3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common currently offering any rent specials?
3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common pet-friendly?
No, 3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common offer parking?
No, 3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common does not offer parking.
Does 3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common have a pool?
No, 3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common does not have a pool.
Does 3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common have accessible units?
No, 3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common have units with dishwashers?
No, 3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common have units with air conditioning?
No, 3244 Lyndale Ave S. - Common does not have units with air conditioning.
