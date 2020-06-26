3240 2nd Ave South

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5 bedroom Victorian house for rent in South Minneapolis! - Beautiful 5 bedroom 2 Bath South Minneapolis House! - Location!! This is a huge 5 bedroom 2 bath Victorian house in South Minneapolis. Only 5min away from Uptown! Nightlife, restaurants, lakes, and bike trails are all so close! This house has all the Victorian charm! It is a truly a one of a kind house.



The outside features a great backyard and a wonderful wrap around porch. Inside this huge house you will find beautiful hand crafted wood work, tall ceilings, completely updated modern kitchen, stainless steel appliance, tiled bathrooms, lots of windows (great for sunlight), and much more!!



Contact us to set up a showing now!!



763.445.2639

Elite Property Management LLC



(RLNE4978920)