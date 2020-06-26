3240 18th Avenue South - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This main level unit was just renovated, boasting beautifully refinished hardwood floors, new windows, free in-unit laundry, 1 garage parking space, a 3-season porch full of natural sunlight, fresh paint, and unique millwork in each room within to make you feel right at home. You are only 5 blocks from Powderhorn Lake. Available October 10th on a 12+ month lease. Pets ok with $50/month pet rent.



Ideal applicant:

- 600+ credit

- No felonies

- No evictions

- Income = 3x rent



Contact jack@oneshot.management to set up a showing today!