Minneapolis, MN
3231 Penn Ave N
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

3231 Penn Ave N

3231 North Penn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3231 North Penn Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Cleveland

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Move in June 1st. $1700-Large 3 Bed/1.0 Bath in the heart of Minneapolis within walking distance of schools, parks and public transportation. Housing assistance accepted. Move in June 1st 2020. Can't show unit until tenant vacates unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 Penn Ave N have any available units?
3231 Penn Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3231 Penn Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3231 Penn Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 Penn Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3231 Penn Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3231 Penn Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3231 Penn Ave N offers parking.
Does 3231 Penn Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3231 Penn Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 Penn Ave N have a pool?
No, 3231 Penn Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3231 Penn Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3231 Penn Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 Penn Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3231 Penn Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3231 Penn Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3231 Penn Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

