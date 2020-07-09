3231 Penn Ave N

3231 North Penn Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412 Cleveland
parking
parking
Move in June 1st. $1700-Large 3 Bed/1.0 Bath in the heart of Minneapolis within walking distance of schools, parks and public transportation. Housing assistance accepted. Move in June 1st 2020. Can't show unit until tenant vacates unit.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
