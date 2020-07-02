All apartments in Minneapolis
3226 Grand Ave S
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

3226 Grand Ave S

3226 Grand Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3226 Grand Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4ec838b06b ---- Cozy & Pet-friendly studio in the heart of Uptown! Garage may be available to rent for $60/mo-ask if interested! Applicant must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying No late payments within the last 5 years Maximum occupancy limit=2 Min. credit score=680 No felonies or previous evictions Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month Utilities paid by tenant=Gas/ Electricity/any optional utility and 15% of the monthly water/sewer/trash bill Utilities paid by owner=Snow/lawn 1 pet-dogs or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/4ec838b06b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 Grand Ave S have any available units?
3226 Grand Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3226 Grand Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3226 Grand Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 Grand Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3226 Grand Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3226 Grand Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3226 Grand Ave S offers parking.
Does 3226 Grand Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3226 Grand Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 Grand Ave S have a pool?
No, 3226 Grand Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3226 Grand Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3226 Grand Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 Grand Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3226 Grand Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3226 Grand Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3226 Grand Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

