3224 Grand Avenue S - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Laundry! Off Street Parking! 2 bed unit in desirable Uptown!



Check out this awesome pet friendly and Unique 2 level, 2 bed upper unit.

Includes private deck, great for entertaining and bbq's just off the kitchen and has shared on site laundry.

Just blocks from the heart of Uptown and the Lakes.

Be close to nightlife, shopping, parks/trails, bus line and 35W!

There's 1 off-street spot for extra $40/month.

Lease term needs to end between 3/31 or 8/31 (2020 or 2021)



Must view the unit before applying

Min. credit score=680

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Max tenants=3

Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal

Utilities paid by owner=Snow/lawn care

Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/gas/35% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill and any optional utility

2 pets-dogs or cats with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



Copy and paste the link below to your web browser to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/13321db0a8