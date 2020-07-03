All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3224 Grand Avenue S - 2
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:58 PM

3224 Grand Avenue S - 2

3224 Grand Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3224 Grand Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Laundry! Off Street Parking! 2 bed unit in desirable Uptown!

Check out this awesome pet friendly and Unique 2 level, 2 bed upper unit.
Includes private deck, great for entertaining and bbq's just off the kitchen and has shared on site laundry.
Just blocks from the heart of Uptown and the Lakes.
Be close to nightlife, shopping, parks/trails, bus line and 35W!
There's 1 off-street spot for extra $40/month.
Lease term needs to end between 3/31 or 8/31 (2020 or 2021)

Must view the unit before applying
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=3
Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal
Utilities paid by owner=Snow/lawn care
Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/gas/35% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill and any optional utility
2 pets-dogs or cats with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to your web browser to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/13321db0a8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 have any available units?
3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 have?
Some of 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 offers parking.
Does 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 have a pool?
No, 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3224 Grand Avenue S - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University