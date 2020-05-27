All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:56 PM

3216 E 25th Street - 2

3216 East 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3216 East 25th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Seward

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021
In the heart of the Seward neighborhood, nestled behind tall native flowers, you'll find the most charming two-bedroom unit.
Pet Policy: No pets.
Application/Lease Notes: Owner of property is not participating in Section 8. Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: 1 stall in back.
Laundry: Within walking distance!.
Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven, central AC.
Upper
Tenant pays their own utilities plus a flat rate of $80 per month for electric/water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 E 25th Street - 2 have any available units?
3216 E 25th Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 E 25th Street - 2 have?
Some of 3216 E 25th Street - 2's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 E 25th Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3216 E 25th Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 E 25th Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3216 E 25th Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3216 E 25th Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3216 E 25th Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 3216 E 25th Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 E 25th Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 E 25th Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 3216 E 25th Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3216 E 25th Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3216 E 25th Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 E 25th Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 E 25th Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
