3216 E 25th Street - 2

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021

In the heart of the Seward neighborhood, nestled behind tall native flowers, you'll find the most charming two-bedroom unit.

Pet Policy: No pets.

Application/Lease Notes: Owner of property is not participating in Section 8. Additional screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: 1 stall in back.

Laundry: Within walking distance!.

Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven, central AC.

Upper

Tenant pays their own utilities plus a flat rate of $80 per month for electric/water/sewer/trash.