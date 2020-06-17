All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3216 3rd Avenue South

3216 3rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3216 3rd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Central

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Pet Friendly! 12 mo lease with quick move in. No Section 8, and no short term rentals. Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Beautiful "Certified Green Home" - brand new construction with open layout, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen great for entertaining & 3 beautiful bathrooms. You can pick your own paint colors! Sod included in price. Excellent location with easy freeway access.

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application.

Listing Courtesy Of Jason Stockwell at RE/MAX Results for $394,900
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 3rd Avenue South have any available units?
3216 3rd Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3216 3rd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3216 3rd Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 3rd Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3216 3rd Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3216 3rd Avenue South offer parking?
No, 3216 3rd Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 3216 3rd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 3rd Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 3rd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3216 3rd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3216 3rd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3216 3rd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 3rd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 3rd Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3216 3rd Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 3216 3rd Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
