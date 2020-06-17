All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3207 Girard Ave N

3207 Girard Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3207 Girard Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0d4b7f0cc ---- This cute 2 bedroom has hardwood floors throughout the unit with original mosaic tile in bathroom. New insulated windows and heat paid make this a cozy unit. Laundry on site. Near busline and shopping. Do not call or email. Use the link in the ad to book an appointment. Tenant responsible for electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. See rental criteria here: http://www.rentalmanagementguys.com/rental-application-policies/ No pets or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Girard Ave N have any available units?
3207 Girard Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3207 Girard Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Girard Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Girard Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3207 Girard Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3207 Girard Ave N offer parking?
No, 3207 Girard Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3207 Girard Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Girard Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Girard Ave N have a pool?
No, 3207 Girard Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Girard Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3207 Girard Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Girard Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 Girard Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3207 Girard Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3207 Girard Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
