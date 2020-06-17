3207 Girard Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0d4b7f0cc ---- This cute 2 bedroom has hardwood floors throughout the unit with original mosaic tile in bathroom. New insulated windows and heat paid make this a cozy unit. Laundry on site. Near busline and shopping. Do not call or email. Use the link in the ad to book an appointment. Tenant responsible for electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. See rental criteria here: http://www.rentalmanagementguys.com/rental-application-policies/ No pets or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.