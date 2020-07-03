All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3148 Columbus Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3148 Columbus Avenue
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:25 PM

3148 Columbus Avenue

3148 Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3148 Columbus Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1ad257a042 ----
Hardwood floors throughout this 3 bedroom lower level duplex that features tons of natural light and an open floor plan. 2 shared washers and dryers in basement, 1 for each unit. 2 parking spots in rear of building. Great location close to Powderhorn Park and 35W, come see it today!

Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.

No Section 8 or smoking.

Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3148 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
3148 Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3148 Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 3148 Columbus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3148 Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3148 Columbus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3148 Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3148 Columbus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3148 Columbus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3148 Columbus Avenue offers parking.
Does 3148 Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3148 Columbus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3148 Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 3148 Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3148 Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3148 Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3148 Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3148 Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
The Archive
110 North 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Calhoun Shores Apartments
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy
Minneapolis, MN 55408
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University