All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3145 Hennepin Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3145 Hennepin Avenue S
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

3145 Hennepin Avenue S

3145 Hennepin Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
CARAG
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3145 Hennepin Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
A true boutique property of just 25 individually-designed 1 & 2-bedroom homes. Easy commutes, multi-modal transportation options, & steps away from the docks of Lake Calhoun & all that Uptown has to offer. Uptown Minneapolis has always been a neighborhood full of vibrancy & energy, with room enough to stretch your 2 (or 4) legs. ZEO is an easy connection point for your work life, weekend adventures, & evening social time. Pricing and availability subject to change daily. Photos of similar or model unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3145 Hennepin Avenue S have any available units?
3145 Hennepin Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3145 Hennepin Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Hennepin Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 Hennepin Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 3145 Hennepin Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3145 Hennepin Avenue S offer parking?
No, 3145 Hennepin Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 3145 Hennepin Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3145 Hennepin Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 Hennepin Avenue S have a pool?
No, 3145 Hennepin Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 3145 Hennepin Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 3145 Hennepin Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 Hennepin Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3145 Hennepin Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3145 Hennepin Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3145 Hennepin Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University