3136 Girard Avenue South

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking pet friendly

Great condo in uptown. Hardwood floors and close to everything. Rarely available spacious 2-bed 1-bath uptown minneapolis condo 12 block from hennepin restaurants, coffee shops, and shopping. Freshly renovated, including brand new floors, windows, cabinetry, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Includes modern touches with turn-of-the-century charm. Roomy screened porch and backyard to enjoy the summer by the lakes. rent includes all utilities heat, water, electric. Permit parking for residents. Pets considered.