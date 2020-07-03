All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 3 2019 at 3:47 PM

3136 Girard Avenue South

3136 Girard Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3136 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pet friendly
Great condo in uptown. Hardwood floors and close to everything. Rarely available spacious 2-bed 1-bath uptown minneapolis condo 12 block from hennepin restaurants, coffee shops, and shopping. Freshly renovated, including brand new floors, windows, cabinetry, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Includes modern touches with turn-of-the-century charm. Roomy screened porch and backyard to enjoy the summer by the lakes. rent includes all utilities heat, water, electric. Permit parking for residents. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 Girard Avenue South have any available units?
3136 Girard Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3136 Girard Avenue South have?
Some of 3136 Girard Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 Girard Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Girard Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 Girard Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3136 Girard Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3136 Girard Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3136 Girard Avenue South offers parking.
Does 3136 Girard Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 Girard Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 Girard Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3136 Girard Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3136 Girard Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3136 Girard Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 Girard Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3136 Girard Avenue South has units with dishwashers.

