3136 10th Ave S

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ff51fb02a ---- Free Heat! Free Heat! 2 bed/1 bath, 3rd floor unit in Powderhorn! Don\'t miss this charming 2 bedroom unit located just outside of Powderhorn Park. Unit features vaulted ceilings and exposed brick in the kitchen. Did we mention Free Heat? Cat friendly! Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply Must meet all criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 No late payments within the last 5 yrs Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Max tenants=2 Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal Owner pays: Gas, Snow/lawn Tenant pays: Electric, any optional utility & 20% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill 1 cat allowed with $400 nonrefundable fee paid. Cat must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/3ff51fb02a