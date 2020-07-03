All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:06 AM

3136 10th Ave S

3136 10th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

3136 10th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ff51fb02a ---- Free Heat! Free Heat! 2 bed/1 bath, 3rd floor unit in Powderhorn! Don\'t miss this charming 2 bedroom unit located just outside of Powderhorn Park. Unit features vaulted ceilings and exposed brick in the kitchen. Did we mention Free Heat? Cat friendly! Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply Must meet all criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 No late payments within the last 5 yrs Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Max tenants=2 Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal Owner pays: Gas, Snow/lawn Tenant pays: Electric, any optional utility & 20% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill 1 cat allowed with $400 nonrefundable fee paid. Cat must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/3ff51fb02a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 10th Ave S have any available units?
3136 10th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3136 10th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3136 10th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 10th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3136 10th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3136 10th Ave S offer parking?
No, 3136 10th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 3136 10th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 10th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 10th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3136 10th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3136 10th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3136 10th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 10th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3136 10th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3136 10th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3136 10th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

