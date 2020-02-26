All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

3127 Pleasant Ave

3127 Pleasant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3127 Pleasant Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/816e76d00e ---- Wonderful studio located in the Uptown area! Don\'t miss out! Very Spacious Studio, 1 bathroom, first level unit in South Minneapolis. Free WiFi! Huge living space, closets, A/C Unit, Laundry on-site, off-street parking. Pet Policy: Cats OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Dog OK with $500 non-refundable pet fee. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: off-street. Laundry: Laundry onsite. Appliances: Range, Fridge, A/C Unit. First Tenant pay electricity. Owner pays gas, water, sewer, trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

