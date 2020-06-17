Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3125 10th Ave. S - 13.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3125 10th Ave. S - 13
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3125 10th Ave. S - 13
3125 10th Ave S
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3125 10th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
recently remodeled with new stainless steel appliances, kitchen cabinets, counters, new bath tile, flooring and fixtures
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 have any available units?
3125 10th Ave. S - 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 have?
Some of 3125 10th Ave. S - 13's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 currently offering any rent specials?
3125 10th Ave. S - 13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 pet-friendly?
No, 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 offer parking?
Yes, 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 does offer parking.
Does 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 have a pool?
No, 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 does not have a pool.
Does 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 have accessible units?
No, 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Archive
110 North 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University