3125 10th Ave. S - 13
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3125 10th Ave. S - 13

3125 10th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

3125 10th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
recently remodeled with new stainless steel appliances, kitchen cabinets, counters, new bath tile, flooring and fixtures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 have any available units?
3125 10th Ave. S - 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 have?
Some of 3125 10th Ave. S - 13's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 currently offering any rent specials?
3125 10th Ave. S - 13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 pet-friendly?
No, 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 offer parking?
Yes, 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 does offer parking.
Does 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 have a pool?
No, 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 does not have a pool.
Does 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 have accessible units?
No, 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 10th Ave. S - 13 has units with dishwashers.
