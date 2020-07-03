All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3123 Portland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3123 Portland Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:34 AM

3123 Portland Ave

3123 Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3123 Portland Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Central

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW!

This is a massive 4 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level of a duplex in South Minneapolis.
*****OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY MARCH 6TH**** 1230PM - 1PM.

This home features NEW Renovated upper level and large master suite in the 3 level along with a bonus room and a private jacuzzi tub.
There are many rooms with hardwood floors, a beautiful built in and a large living and dining rooms.
HURRY, there is TONS of character in this home! New Pictures coming.

Income must be 3 times rent
No felonies and clean back ground check
Job Referal
Rental Refrence
No more than 6 occupants

Sorry NO Section 8 on this property. We can accept one time voucher from County for Deposit/Rent assistance.

For more information and to watch a VIDEO WALK THROUGH
To see and fill out Application please visit www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com
Please call Cosette 612.545.8138 to confirm showing request.

Water/Sewer/Trash all INCLUDED with rent

This home is dog and cat friendly with most breeds of pets with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 per month pet rent per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 Portland Ave have any available units?
3123 Portland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3123 Portland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Portland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 Portland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3123 Portland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3123 Portland Ave offer parking?
No, 3123 Portland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3123 Portland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 Portland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 Portland Ave have a pool?
No, 3123 Portland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3123 Portland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3123 Portland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 Portland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3123 Portland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3123 Portland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3123 Portland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University