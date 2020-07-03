3123 Portland Ave

Amenities

Available NOW!



This is a massive 4 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level of a duplex in South Minneapolis.

*****OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY MARCH 6TH**** 1230PM - 1PM.



This home features NEW Renovated upper level and large master suite in the 3 level along with a bonus room and a private jacuzzi tub.

There are many rooms with hardwood floors, a beautiful built in and a large living and dining rooms.

HURRY, there is TONS of character in this home! New Pictures coming.



Income must be 3 times rent

No felonies and clean back ground check

Job Referal

Rental Refrence

No more than 6 occupants



Sorry NO Section 8 on this property. We can accept one time voucher from County for Deposit/Rent assistance.



For more information and to watch a VIDEO WALK THROUGH

To see and fill out Application please visit www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Please call Cosette 612.545.8138 to confirm showing request.



Water/Sewer/Trash all INCLUDED with rent



This home is dog and cat friendly with most breeds of pets with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 per month pet rent per pet.