3123 Portland Ave

Amenities
Available NOW!
This is a massive 4 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level of a duplex in South Minneapolis.
*****OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY MARCH 6TH**** 1230PM - 1PM.
This home features NEW Renovated upper level and large master suite in the 3 level along with a bonus room and a private jacuzzi tub.
There are many rooms with hardwood floors, a beautiful built in and a large living and dining rooms.
HURRY, there is TONS of character in this home! New Pictures coming.
Income must be 3 times rent
No felonies and clean back ground check
Job Referal
Rental Refrence
No more than 6 occupants
Sorry NO Section 8 on this property. We can accept one time voucher from County for Deposit/Rent assistance.
For more information and to watch a VIDEO WALK THROUGH
To see and fill out Application please visit www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com
Please call Cosette 612.545.8138 to confirm showing request.
Water/Sewer/Trash all INCLUDED with rent
This home is dog and cat friendly with most breeds of pets with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 per month pet rent per pet.