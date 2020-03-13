Rent Calculator
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3118 Dupont Ave N
3118 Dupont Ave N
3118 Dupont Avenue North
No Longer Available
Location
3118 Dupont Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Hawthorne
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE4953658)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3118 Dupont Ave N have any available units?
3118 Dupont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time.
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3118 Dupont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Dupont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Dupont Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3118 Dupont Ave N is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 3118 Dupont Ave N offer parking?
No, 3118 Dupont Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3118 Dupont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Dupont Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Dupont Ave N have a pool?
No, 3118 Dupont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Dupont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3118 Dupont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Dupont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Dupont Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3118 Dupont Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3118 Dupont Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
