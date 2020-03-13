All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

3118 Dupont Ave N

3118 Dupont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3118 Dupont Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Hawthorne

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Dupont Ave N have any available units?
3118 Dupont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3118 Dupont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Dupont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Dupont Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3118 Dupont Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3118 Dupont Ave N offer parking?
No, 3118 Dupont Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3118 Dupont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Dupont Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Dupont Ave N have a pool?
No, 3118 Dupont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Dupont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3118 Dupont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Dupont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Dupont Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3118 Dupont Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3118 Dupont Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
