Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3116 W Lake Street
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:26 PM

3116 W Lake Street

3116 County Road 3 · No Longer Available
Location

3116 County Road 3, Minneapolis, MN 55416
Cedar Isles - Dean

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
guest parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Looking for private outdoor space, spectacular views and an amazing condo for rent? This top floor corner Loop Calhoun 1BR, 1BA condo with downtown Mpls skyline views in the distance and overlooking the Midtown Greenway Trail from a 600 square foot private patio! This 1153 square foot 1BR even comes with 2 INDOOR HEATED PARKING STALLS! Located just steps from Lake Calhoun/Bde Maka Ska, Whole Foods, and plenty of retail, restaurants and shopping; and features an onsite fitness center, party room, free guest parking, onsite property management and more. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, 2 storage units, water/sewer/trash, basic cable TV, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 W Lake Street have any available units?
3116 W Lake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 W Lake Street have?
Some of 3116 W Lake Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 W Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
3116 W Lake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 W Lake Street pet-friendly?
No, 3116 W Lake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3116 W Lake Street offer parking?
Yes, 3116 W Lake Street offers parking.
Does 3116 W Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 W Lake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 W Lake Street have a pool?
No, 3116 W Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 3116 W Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 3116 W Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 W Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 W Lake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
