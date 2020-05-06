3116 28th Avenue S

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 2BRR/1BA home is available for a 4/1 move in! Great location in the Longfellow neighborhood. Walking distance to food, grocery and entertainment. MUST SEE! Tenant responsible for snow removal/lawn care/utilities (RENT: $1,799) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,799) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional non refundable $300 deposit per pet) To schedule a showing please request and follow instructions via ShowMojo!