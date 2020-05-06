All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3116 28th Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3116 28th Avenue S
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

3116 28th Avenue S

3116 28th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3116 28th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Longfellow

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 2BRR/1BA home is available for a 4/1 move in! Great location in the Longfellow neighborhood. Walking distance to food, grocery and entertainment. MUST SEE! Tenant responsible for snow removal/lawn care/utilities (RENT: $1,799) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,799) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional non refundable $300 deposit per pet) To schedule a showing please request and follow instructions via ShowMojo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 28th Avenue S have any available units?
3116 28th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3116 28th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
3116 28th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 28th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 28th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 3116 28th Avenue S offer parking?
No, 3116 28th Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 3116 28th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 28th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 28th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 3116 28th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 3116 28th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 3116 28th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 28th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 28th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3116 28th Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3116 28th Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
The Cameron North Loop
756 N 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Southsider Apartments
3029 22nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University