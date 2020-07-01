All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3115 Thomas Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3115 Thomas Ave N
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

3115 Thomas Ave N

3115 North Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3115 North Thomas Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
New paint, carpet, and appliances. Large yard with off street parking.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Thomas Ave N have any available units?
3115 Thomas Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3115 Thomas Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Thomas Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Thomas Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Thomas Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3115 Thomas Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Thomas Ave N offers parking.
Does 3115 Thomas Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Thomas Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Thomas Ave N have a pool?
No, 3115 Thomas Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Thomas Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3115 Thomas Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Thomas Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Thomas Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Thomas Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 Thomas Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
City Limits
127 E 59th St
Minneapolis, MN 55419
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University