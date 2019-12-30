All apartments in Minneapolis
3115 Thomas Ave N
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

3115 Thomas Ave N

3115 Thomas Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Thomas Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
New paint, carpet, and appliances. Large yard with off street parking.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Thomas Ave N have any available units?
3115 Thomas Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3115 Thomas Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Thomas Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Thomas Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Thomas Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3115 Thomas Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Thomas Ave N offers parking.
Does 3115 Thomas Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Thomas Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Thomas Ave N have a pool?
No, 3115 Thomas Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Thomas Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3115 Thomas Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Thomas Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Thomas Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Thomas Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 Thomas Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
