Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3114 E 58th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3114 E 58th St
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3114 E 58th St
3114 East 58th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3114 East 58th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Wenonah
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for move in Immediately or October 1
$40 application fee per Adult
$25/ month pet rent for cats-- NO Dogs allowed
GRH and other subsidies considered
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3114 E 58th St have any available units?
3114 E 58th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3114 E 58th St currently offering any rent specials?
3114 E 58th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 E 58th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3114 E 58th St is pet friendly.
Does 3114 E 58th St offer parking?
Yes, 3114 E 58th St offers parking.
Does 3114 E 58th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3114 E 58th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 E 58th St have a pool?
No, 3114 E 58th St does not have a pool.
Does 3114 E 58th St have accessible units?
No, 3114 E 58th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 E 58th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3114 E 58th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3114 E 58th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3114 E 58th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55415
The Archive
110 North 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University