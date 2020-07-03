All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3113 Holmes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3113 Holmes Ave
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM

3113 Holmes Ave

3113 Holmes Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3113 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
East Calhoun

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3761bcf04b ---- August rent free with lease signed by 8/16! Please note: second months rent is due at move in** Don\'t miss this deal! Awesome 3 Bed/2 Bath, Pet friendly, just blocks to Lake Calhoun! This great 3 bed unit is situated in the most desirable location with tons of restaurants, bars and entertainment. Unit features hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen, outdoor patio area, and master suite. Pet friendly!! Unit offer 2 garage stalls available for $75/mo-ask if interested. Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 No late payments within the last 5 yrs Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Max tenants=4 Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal Owner pays: Heat/snow/lawn care Tenant pays: Electric, cooking gas, any optional utility & 40% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill 1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ 2 garage stalls available for $75/mo-ask if interested. Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/3761bcf04b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Holmes Ave have any available units?
3113 Holmes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3113 Holmes Ave have?
Some of 3113 Holmes Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 Holmes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Holmes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Holmes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3113 Holmes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3113 Holmes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3113 Holmes Ave offers parking.
Does 3113 Holmes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 Holmes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Holmes Ave have a pool?
No, 3113 Holmes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Holmes Ave have accessible units?
No, 3113 Holmes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Holmes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3113 Holmes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University