3113 Holmes Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3761bcf04b ---- August rent free with lease signed by 8/16! Please note: second months rent is due at move in** Don\'t miss this deal! Awesome 3 Bed/2 Bath, Pet friendly, just blocks to Lake Calhoun! This great 3 bed unit is situated in the most desirable location with tons of restaurants, bars and entertainment. Unit features hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen, outdoor patio area, and master suite. Pet friendly!! Unit offer 2 garage stalls available for $75/mo-ask if interested. Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 No late payments within the last 5 yrs Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Max tenants=4 Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal Owner pays: Heat/snow/lawn care Tenant pays: Electric, cooking gas, any optional utility & 40% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill 1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ 2 garage stalls available for $75/mo-ask if interested. Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/3761bcf04b