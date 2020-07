Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a14b2f073 ---- Brand new remodeled Triplex. Brand new kitchens and baths and sheet rock. 4 bedroom 1 bathroom available 9/1. The finishes in this building are Walkway quality. Beautiful white woodwork and grey walls. Brand new windows and kitchen and bathroom. Condo quality apartment. Comes with 2 Garage Parking Stalls! Resident Pays: Electric, Gas, Heat, Water, Trash