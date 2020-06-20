3104 Dupont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.com or at 612-293-5809**



3 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level duplex unit. This unit features hardwood floors, a large kitchen pantry, off-street parking, an unfinished basement for extra storage, and a back deck. 1 car detached garage available for an additional $100/month.



Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 7/8/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.