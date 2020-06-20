All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:45 AM

3104 Dupont Avenue

3104 North Dupont Avenue · (651) 764-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3104 North Dupont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Hawthorne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.com or at 612-293-5809**

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level duplex unit. This unit features hardwood floors, a large kitchen pantry, off-street parking, an unfinished basement for extra storage, and a back deck. 1 car detached garage available for an additional $100/month.

Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 7/8/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Dupont Avenue have any available units?
3104 Dupont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 Dupont Avenue have?
Some of 3104 Dupont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Dupont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Dupont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Dupont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Dupont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3104 Dupont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3104 Dupont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3104 Dupont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Dupont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Dupont Avenue have a pool?
No, 3104 Dupont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Dupont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3104 Dupont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Dupont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Dupont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
