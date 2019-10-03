All apartments in Minneapolis
310 15th Ave Se

310 Southeast 15th Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

310 Southeast 15th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55455
University

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
oth of us will not be on campus this summer and are looking to sublease our apartment June-August. Its a two bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Sydney Hall, right above Chilly Billys! Its possible to bring bunk beds into the rooms if you want to share and theres underground parking available. It has its own washer, dryer, dishwasher, and is fully furnished. Ive lived in this apartment for three years now and never had any issues! The prices are negotiable but heres the ball park, $400 per person if both rooms are shared (4 people total); $650 each if you have your own room (). Each room has its own bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 15th Ave Se have any available units?
310 15th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 15th Ave Se have?
Some of 310 15th Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 15th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
310 15th Ave Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 15th Ave Se pet-friendly?
No, 310 15th Ave Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 310 15th Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 310 15th Ave Se does offer parking.
Does 310 15th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 15th Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 15th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 310 15th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 310 15th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 310 15th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 310 15th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 15th Ave Se has units with dishwashers.
