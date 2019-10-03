310 15th Ave Se

Amenities

oth of us will not be on campus this summer and are looking to sublease our apartment June-August. Its a two bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Sydney Hall, right above Chilly Billys! Its possible to bring bunk beds into the rooms if you want to share and theres underground parking available. It has its own washer, dryer, dishwasher, and is fully furnished. Ive lived in this apartment for three years now and never had any issues! The prices are negotiable but heres the ball park, $400 per person if both rooms are shared (4 people total); $650 each if you have your own room (). Each room has its own bathroom.