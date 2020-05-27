All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3036 E 35th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3036 E 35th St
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

3036 E 35th St

3036 E 35th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3036 E 35th St, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Howe

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment - Property Id: 140018

Longfellow neighborhood, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, large living room apartment located at 35th street and minnehaha ave.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140018p
Property Id 140018

(RLNE5043333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 E 35th St have any available units?
3036 E 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3036 E 35th St have?
Some of 3036 E 35th St's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 E 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
3036 E 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 E 35th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3036 E 35th St is pet friendly.
Does 3036 E 35th St offer parking?
No, 3036 E 35th St does not offer parking.
Does 3036 E 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 E 35th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 E 35th St have a pool?
No, 3036 E 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 3036 E 35th St have accessible units?
No, 3036 E 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 E 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3036 E 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University