Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3036 E 35th St
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3036 E 35th St
3036 E 35th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3036 E 35th St, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Howe
Amenities
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment - Property Id: 140018
Longfellow neighborhood, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, large living room apartment located at 35th street and minnehaha ave.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140018p
Property Id 140018
(RLNE5043333)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3036 E 35th St have any available units?
3036 E 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3036 E 35th St have?
Some of 3036 E 35th St's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3036 E 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
3036 E 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 E 35th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3036 E 35th St is pet friendly.
Does 3036 E 35th St offer parking?
No, 3036 E 35th St does not offer parking.
Does 3036 E 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 E 35th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 E 35th St have a pool?
No, 3036 E 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 3036 E 35th St have accessible units?
No, 3036 E 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 E 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3036 E 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
