3035 Bryant Ave S

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b35ed580a1 ---- Pet friendly! off street parking! updated 1 bed condo Lyn Lake! This cozy unit is located in highly sought after Lyn Lake neighborhood! Just blocks to the heart of Uptown and numerous dining and entertainment options. 1.5 blocks from the Midtown Greenway and close to public transportation. Laundry onsite. Min. credit score=680 No late payments within the last 5 yrs Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Max tenants=2 Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal Owner pays: Heat/snow/lawn care Tenant pays: Cooking gas/electric/any optional utility 25% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill 1 pets-dogs or cats with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/b35ed580a1