3035 Bryant Ave S

3035 Bryant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3035 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyn Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b35ed580a1 ---- Pet friendly! off street parking! updated 1 bed condo Lyn Lake! This cozy unit is located in highly sought after Lyn Lake neighborhood! Just blocks to the heart of Uptown and numerous dining and entertainment options. 1.5 blocks from the Midtown Greenway and close to public transportation. Laundry onsite. Min. credit score=680 No late payments within the last 5 yrs Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Max tenants=2 Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal Owner pays: Heat/snow/lawn care Tenant pays: Cooking gas/electric/any optional utility 25% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill 1 pets-dogs or cats with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/b35ed580a1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 Bryant Ave S have any available units?
3035 Bryant Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3035 Bryant Ave S have?
Some of 3035 Bryant Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 Bryant Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3035 Bryant Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 Bryant Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3035 Bryant Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3035 Bryant Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3035 Bryant Ave S offers parking.
Does 3035 Bryant Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3035 Bryant Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 Bryant Ave S have a pool?
No, 3035 Bryant Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3035 Bryant Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3035 Bryant Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 Bryant Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3035 Bryant Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
