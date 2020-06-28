3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Free Parking! Free Laundry! Pet Friendly! 2 bed/1 bath in Minneapolis!



This great unit is in a charming duplex with an infinite number of dining, recreational and entertainment options just blocks from the property.

Unit has hardwood floors and a backyard.

Did we mention it has Free parking and free laundry in the building?

Don't miss this one!



Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying

Min. credit score=650

No late payments within the last 3 yrs

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Max tenants=3

Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal

Owner pays: Snow/lawn care

Tenant pays: Gas, electric, any optional utility & 50% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill

2 pets-dogs or cats with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

1 off street parking space comes with the unit.

Available for immediate occupancy



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/606bdaf04f