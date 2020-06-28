All apartments in Minneapolis
3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1

3029 Aldrich Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3029 Aldrich Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyn Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Free Parking! Free Laundry! Pet Friendly! 2 bed/1 bath in Minneapolis!

This great unit is in a charming duplex with an infinite number of dining, recreational and entertainment options just blocks from the property.
Unit has hardwood floors and a backyard.
Did we mention it has Free parking and free laundry in the building?
Don't miss this one!

Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying
Min. credit score=650
No late payments within the last 3 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=3
Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal
Owner pays: Snow/lawn care
Tenant pays: Gas, electric, any optional utility & 50% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill
2 pets-dogs or cats with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
1 off street parking space comes with the unit.
Available for immediate occupancy

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/606bdaf04f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 have any available units?
3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 have?
Some of 3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 offers parking.
Does 3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 have a pool?
No, 3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

