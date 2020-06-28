3029 Aldrich Ave S. - 1

Amenities
Free Parking! Free Laundry! Pet Friendly! 2 bed/1 bath in Minneapolis!
This great unit is in a charming duplex with an infinite number of dining, recreational and entertainment options just blocks from the property.
Unit has hardwood floors and a backyard.
Did we mention it has Free parking and free laundry in the building?
Don't miss this one!
Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying
Min. credit score=650
No late payments within the last 3 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=3
Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal
Owner pays: Snow/lawn care
Tenant pays: Gas, electric, any optional utility & 50% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill
2 pets-dogs or cats with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
1 off street parking space comes with the unit.
Available for immediate occupancy
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/606bdaf04f