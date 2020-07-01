All apartments in Minneapolis
3020 W 28th St - 6
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:44 PM

3020 W 28th St - 6

3020 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3020 West 28th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55416
Cedar Isles - Dean

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Free Gas! 1 bedroom Lake Calhoun!

Check out this cozy 1 bedroom located in the center of Lake Calhoun, Lake of the Isles and Cedar Lake.
Great location, great price.
The only Utilities you pay is electric!
Sorry no pets

Applicant must have viewed the property in order to apply
No late payments within the past 5 years
Max occupancy limit of 2
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or previous evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Electronic payment required
Utilities paid by owner=Gas/water/sewer/trash and snow/lawn care
Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/Any optional utility
No pets allowed

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/adfe816052

Copy and paste the link below for a virtual showing option:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bdce5uLTKs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 W 28th St - 6 have any available units?
3020 W 28th St - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3020 W 28th St - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
3020 W 28th St - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 W 28th St - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 3020 W 28th St - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3020 W 28th St - 6 offer parking?
No, 3020 W 28th St - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 3020 W 28th St - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 W 28th St - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 W 28th St - 6 have a pool?
No, 3020 W 28th St - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 3020 W 28th St - 6 have accessible units?
No, 3020 W 28th St - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 W 28th St - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 W 28th St - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3020 W 28th St - 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3020 W 28th St - 6 does not have units with air conditioning.

