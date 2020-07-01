3020 W 28th St - 6

Amenities

Free Gas! 1 bedroom Lake Calhoun!



Check out this cozy 1 bedroom located in the center of Lake Calhoun, Lake of the Isles and Cedar Lake.

Great location, great price.

The only Utilities you pay is electric!

Sorry no pets



Applicant must have viewed the property in order to apply

No late payments within the past 5 years

Max occupancy limit of 2

Min. credit score=680

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or previous evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month

Electronic payment required

Utilities paid by owner=Gas/water/sewer/trash and snow/lawn care

Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/Any optional utility

No pets allowed



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/adfe816052



Copy and paste the link below for a virtual showing option:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bdce5uLTKs