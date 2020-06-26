Rent Calculator
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3020 University Ave S.E - 403
Last updated June 7 2019 at 12:06 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3020 University Ave S.E - 403
3020 County Road 36
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Prospect Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3020 County Road 36, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Prospect Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Plus Den
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 have any available units?
3020 University Ave S.E - 403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 currently offering any rent specials?
3020 University Ave S.E - 403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 pet-friendly?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 offer parking?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 does not offer parking.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 have a pool?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 does not have a pool.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 have accessible units?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 does not have units with air conditioning.
