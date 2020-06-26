All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3020 University Ave S.E - 403.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3020 University Ave S.E - 403
Last updated June 7 2019 at 12:06 PM

3020 University Ave S.E - 403

3020 County Road 36 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Prospect Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3020 County Road 36, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Prospect Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Plus Den

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 have any available units?
3020 University Ave S.E - 403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 currently offering any rent specials?
3020 University Ave S.E - 403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 pet-friendly?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 offer parking?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 does not offer parking.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 have a pool?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 does not have a pool.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 have accessible units?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 403 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University