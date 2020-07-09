All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:54 PM

3020 25th Street East - 2

3020 East 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3020 East 25th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Seward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Wonderful opportunity to live in the Seward neighborhood! This one bedroom, one bath unit is in the upper level of a charming duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! The kitchen has white cabinets and a gas stove. The bathroom offers a separate toilet area and features attractive black and white tile flooring. Private back door for enjoying morning coffee or an evening breeze. Conveniently located close to both Uptown and Downtown, shopping and public transportation. Part time off street parking & street parking included.

Lease Terms: $895 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease renewal or longer. Water, sewer and garbage are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Snow and lawn care are provided. Owner prefers no pets. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 25th Street East - 2 have any available units?
3020 25th Street East - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 25th Street East - 2 have?
Some of 3020 25th Street East - 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 25th Street East - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3020 25th Street East - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 25th Street East - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3020 25th Street East - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3020 25th Street East - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3020 25th Street East - 2 offers parking.
Does 3020 25th Street East - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 25th Street East - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 25th Street East - 2 have a pool?
No, 3020 25th Street East - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3020 25th Street East - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3020 25th Street East - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 25th Street East - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 25th Street East - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

