3020 25th Street East - 2

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking range oven refrigerator

Wonderful opportunity to live in the Seward neighborhood! This one bedroom, one bath unit is in the upper level of a charming duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! The kitchen has white cabinets and a gas stove. The bathroom offers a separate toilet area and features attractive black and white tile flooring. Private back door for enjoying morning coffee or an evening breeze. Conveniently located close to both Uptown and Downtown, shopping and public transportation. Part time off street parking & street parking included.



Lease Terms: $895 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease renewal or longer. Water, sewer and garbage are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Snow and lawn care are provided. Owner prefers no pets. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.