All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3007 Dupont Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3007 Dupont Ave N
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM

3007 Dupont Ave N

3007 Dupont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3007 Dupont Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Hawthorne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4982903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Dupont Ave N have any available units?
3007 Dupont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3007 Dupont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Dupont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Dupont Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Dupont Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3007 Dupont Ave N offer parking?
No, 3007 Dupont Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3007 Dupont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Dupont Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Dupont Ave N have a pool?
No, 3007 Dupont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Dupont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3007 Dupont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Dupont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 Dupont Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Dupont Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 Dupont Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University