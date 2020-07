Amenities

parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking

3 bedrooms 1 bathroom townhome located close to the lakes and many shops and restaurants. Enjoy 10’ ceilings and exposed brick on the main level with separate dining and living rooms. Tall windows allow for ample sunlight throughout the home. The unfinished basement allows for plenty of storage and has a walkout perfect if you’re a biker. Don’t miss out on this 3 bedroom opportunity at a great price in the lakes area with quick access to the freeway.