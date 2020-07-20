Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2958 Queen Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2958 Queen Avenue North
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2958 Queen Avenue North
2958 Queen Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2958 Queen Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2958 Queen Avenue North Available 05/01/19 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4718630)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2958 Queen Avenue North have any available units?
2958 Queen Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2958 Queen Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
2958 Queen Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2958 Queen Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 2958 Queen Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 2958 Queen Avenue North offer parking?
No, 2958 Queen Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 2958 Queen Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2958 Queen Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2958 Queen Avenue North have a pool?
No, 2958 Queen Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 2958 Queen Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 2958 Queen Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 2958 Queen Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2958 Queen Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2958 Queen Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 2958 Queen Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Cameron North Loop
756 N 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Plymouth, MN
Bloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Woodbury, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Loring Park
Whittier
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University